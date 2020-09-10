It's a bittersweet day for Kate Garraway. During her appearance on Good Morning Britain on Thursday, the star revealed it was her 15th wedding anniversary with her husband Derek Draper, who remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Heartbreakingly, Kate confirmed she wouldn’t be able to see Derek on their special day. "15 years today," she hosts Susanne Reid and Adil Ray. "Richard [Arnold] and [Dr] Hilary were there on the day, weren't you both. But, yeah, what an extraordinary thing."

Kate continued: "I won't be able to see him today. I kind of hoped I would but it hasn't worked out that way for the visit. But maybe it would be a bit strange anyway. So yeah, it's a tough day. But, he's still here. There's not a huge amount of change.

"It's very strange when I haven't seen you for ages [Susanne], and Adil I haven't seen you for a couple of weeks either, and so much happens in that couple of weeks, there's so many sort of seeming positives and plungings but actually when I see people again, it's just the same.

"But you have to think, well at least he's here with you. You have a flicker, and then you have a bad day, but you've just got to keep going really."

Kate's husband, Derek, has been in a critical condition in hospital since March due to COVID and continues to be in intensive care in a minimally conscious state.

In a recent interview with YOU magazine, she shared a heartbreaking update on his condition. "When I finally got to FaceTime him, seeing him unconscious was a big shock," she shared.

"He's lost nearly eight stone in weight, a lot of it muscle throughout his body. He looked worn-out, thin and pale with dark circles under his eyes and there were lots of tubes," she said.

The 53-year-old presenter also revealed that she was only able to visit him in person a few weeks ago. "I see him quite infrequently, not as often as I'd wish," she confessed.

