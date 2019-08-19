The Morning Show trailer starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston has just dropped - WATCH We can't wait for this!

The much-anticipated full trailer for The Morning Show dropped on Monday - and it was well worth the wait! The Apple TV drama stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell, who all face the aftermath of a major scandal. Jennifer plays TV host Alex Levy, who is seen in the trailer going live on air to announce the firing of her co-host, Mitch Kessler, played by Steve. Now without Mitch, it appears that Alex isn't wanted either by the people behind-the-scenes. "Her sell-by date expired years ago," Billy Crudup's character, Cory Ellison, says. The trailer sees Jennifer's character break down in tears as she struggles to adapt to the new changes that The Morning Show face, which haven't been helped by Reese Witherspoon's character Bradley Jackson – who goes face-to-face with Alex on air.

Jennifer Aniston breaks down in The Morning Show trailer

In the trailer, Alex is distraught as she confronts her former co-host, telling him: "You stole my life. You left me in the woods with a pack of wolves." In another clip in the trailer, Bradley tries to assure Alex that she doesn't want her job, to which Alex is having none of it. The final seconds of the footage show Alex telling the men at work how things are going to be moving forward. "The part you guys never seem to realise is that you don't have the power anymore. And frankly, I've let you bozos handle this long enough. We are doing this my way," she says.

Watch The Morning Show trailer

The Morning Show marks Jennifer's return to the television. She last appeared on the TV in Ben Stiller's Burning Love in 2012, following her role as Rachel Green in Friends, which she starred in from 1994 until 2004. At an Apple event earlier in the year to promote the new show, Jennifer described The Morning Show. She said: "Through the prism of those under-slept, over-adrenalised people in front and behind the camera, we take an honest look at the complex relationships between women and men in the workplace. We engage in the conversation people are a little too afraid to have unless they're behind closed doors."

