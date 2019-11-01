Everything you need to know about Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's new series The Morning Show Starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, you won't want to miss this one!

The much-anticipated series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show, has finally launched on Apple TV+, but how much do you know about the brand new series? Find out everything you need to know about the drama, including the plot, the cast, and how can you watch it on the new streaming service...

How can I watch The Morning Show?

The Morning Show is available on Apple TV+, Apple's brand new streaming service that has been tipped to rival the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime. It launched on Friday 1 November and will be available on the Apple TV App. You don't necessarily need an Apple TV or Apple products to use the service - just download the app! However, customers who buy any iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch or Mac from now will received a year of Apple TV+ for free. The streaming service is just £4.99 a month, and will have a Family Sharing service so up to six family members can share one subscription.

What is The Morning Show about?

The official synopsis reads that the new series is "a unique look inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the men and women who carry out this daily televised ritual". Intrigued? Watch the trailer here...

Who is in the cast of The Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston plays Alex Levy, a popular TV show host who struggles to maintain her spot at the top of her game after her partner of 15 years, Mitch Kessler, is fired following a sexual misconduct scandal. Speaking about her role, Jennifer said: "My character has a lot of rage. I have meltdowns, which were really fun to do because as a rule I just don’t do that in my personal life."

Reese Witherspoon plays Bradley Jackson, an ambitious journalist who is determined to take Alex's place on the show. Chatting on the Graham Norton Show, she joked: "I had meltdowns a lot, but mine were very close to the surface. I have three kids!" The Office star Steve Carrell plays the disgraced presenter, Mitch, while Doctor Who's Gugu Mbatha-Raw plays Hannah Shoenfeld, and Pirates of the Caribbean actor Jack Davenport stars as Jason Craig.

Jennifer and Reese also served as executive producers, and Jennifer opened up about working behind-the-scenes. She said: "We were very hands-on. It was very different to the last time I was on television. This was like a film schedule. It was such hard work, but so much fun."

Will there be a season two of The Morning Show?

Lucky for fans of the show, Apple already ordered a second season of the show way back in 2017! Although the plot has yet to be revealed, Jennifer opened up about what to expect following real-life accusations about NBC host Matt Lauer, who fans have compared to Steve Carell's character. Chatting to People at the NYC premiere of the show, Jennifer said: "We’re just now sort of figuring out what that looks like, because it’s not such an easy thing. Everybody has kind of had to step back, take a break, refocus, and now we will start those conversations.