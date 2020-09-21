ITV's Innocent season two announced with grisly storyline - get the details The new ITV series sounds amazing - get the latest info

Need something new to watch now that Des has finished? ITV has announced that a second series of Innocent, the popular series starring Lee Ingleby, would return for season two with a whole new storyline. So what will it be about? Find out here...

Katherine Kelly is set to star as Sally Wright, a teacher who is attempting to prove her innocence after being accused of murdering one of her teenage students after conducting an affair with him.

The official synopsis reads: "Innocent II focuses upon the scandal that rocked the small Cumbrian town of Keswick in 2015 involving school teacher, Sally Wright, who was alleged to be having an affair with her 16-year-old pupil, Matty Taylor."When Matty is found dead, brutally stabbed with a broken cider bottle, suspicion falls upon Sally who had admitted to taking special interest in the boy.

Katherine is set to star as Sally Wright

"In spite of having no criminal record, no history of violence and vehemently protesting her innocence and the fact she couldn’t be placed at the remote beauty spot on the day Matty was found murdered, Sally was convicted by a majority verdict and sentenced to a minimum of 15 years in jail.

It continues: "Hell-bent on reclaiming some of her life, Sally sets out to help the police seek answers and find the real killer. DCI Michael Braithwaite returning to work after a period of absence is charged with re-investigating the case and is determined to discover the true identity of Matty’s killer."

Lee Ingleby starred as convicted murderer David in season one

Speaking about the role in the four-part series, Katherine said: "I’m thrilled to be working on this complex and thrilling drama by Matt Arlidge and Chris Lang. I look forward to bringing the mix of Sally’s fragility and quiet strength to life."

ITV Drama Commissioner Huw Kennair Jones added: "Innocent II is a thriller which keeps you guessing to the very end. Chris and Matt's brilliant scripts are compelling and the characters incredibly relatable. We’re thrilled to be working again with TXTV and Chris Lang on a second instalment of Innocent.”

