Netflix's 'eye-opening' documentary The Social Dilemma leaves fans in shock Have you watched the documentary?

The Social Dilemma on Netflix has sparked huge conversation among viewers at home since the one-off documentary drama landed on the streaming platform earlier this month.

The show sees tech experts from Silicon Valley explore the often eye-opening truths about social media, and it seems that fans have been left feeling perplexed by the programme.

Taking to social media, many expressed their shock while watching The Social Dilemma, and many made vows to make changes to the way they use technology.

One person tweeted: "Saw #socialdilemma on Netflix last night. Some serious thought provoking stuff in there. Slept wondering what changes I should make to my social media usage. Got up this morning to a non-responsive FB on my iPhone. Very Spooky! I deleted the app!"

The Social Dilemma got viewers talking

Another person also couldn't help but tweet their worry after watching: "@SocialDilemma_ was eye opening! While I knew a lot of this was happening it was interesting to see different examples of how it can affect us. My anxiety sky rocketed just watching. @netflix #socialdilemma."

Plenty of other fans urged many others to watch the programme, while also pointing out the reliance that society has on social media. "Watch The Social Dilemma every one! You'll second guess all these preloaded cell phones!! #socialdilemma #Netflix," said a viewer, while another added: "So ironic that people are watching #socialdilemma on Netflix. Let's see what Netflix RECOMMENDS you next. Every app/service you use collects your data. I don't understand why people still get shocked."

The documentary-drama features interviews with experts from Silicon Valley

The official synopsis for the show, which features interviews with former Google and Facebook, reads: "We tweet, we like, and we share— but what are the consequences of our growing dependence on social media? As digital platforms increasingly become a lifeline to stay connected, Silicon Valley insiders reveal how social media is reprogramming civilization by exposing what’s hiding on the other side of your screen."

