Amanda Holden and her Britain's Got Talent co-stars delighted fans on Sunday night as the ITV show returned to TV ahead of the semi-finals.

And ahead of the show, Amanda got fans excited as she shared a new photo of herself on set with her co-stars, Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams, where she teased the 'tough decisions' that they were having to make.

She wrote: "We've had some tough decisions to make. But the wait is almost over. Tonight we can finally reveal our 40 semi-finalists for you all."

The mother-of-two looked stylish in a white trouser suit, while Alesha opted for a jaw-dropping red-and-black ensemble.

Viewers of the popular talent show had been forced to wait four months to find out who was going through to the 2020 semi-finals as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

While the show is now set to continue through September and October now that the lockdown restrictions have eased, Simon will not appear, as he is currently recovering from a broken back at his home in Malibu.

Instead, the music mogul will be replaced by Ashley Banjo, a former winner of BGT. It hasn't been confirmed yet whether Simon will make appearances on BGT via video link at any point.

The dad-of-one fell off his electric bike while out with his son Eric and partner Lauren Silverman at the beginning of August, and underwent emergency surgery.

Shortly afterwards, Alesha appeared on This Morning to talk about her friend and co-star, admitting that everyone was worried about him. However, she reassured hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford that he was in good spirits and was being looked after by his family.

She said: "We're all devastated and worried about Simon but the positive thing is he's in good spirits and Lauren says slowly he's on the mend, so I've got my fingers and toes crossed that, come to the live show [on BGT], we can hopefully have Simon on the link, because we love him."

Simon has since been pictured out attending hospital visits near his home in Malibu, impressing fans with his quick recovery.

