Escape to the Chateau: Dick and Angel Strawbridge’s exciting new project revealed Perfect to add to your Christmas wish list

Dick and Angel Strawbridge have delighted their fans after revealing an exciting new project – and it will make a perfect gift!

The famous couple – who star on Channel 4's Escape to the Chateau – finally answered their followers' prayers when they revealed their highly anticipated 2021 diaries are now available to purchase.

READ: What is Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel's net worth?

Posting a photo of the beautifully bound book, which features a gold border and expertly drawn animal motifs, the diary can even be personalised with the buyer's "initials in gold foil block on the front and your contact details to the inside to really make it your own".

Loading the player...

WATCH: I'm A Celebrity castle revealed

The books are A5 in size and there is also a "double-page available for each week".

Captioning the stunning photo, the couple wrote: "We've had a few questions about these lately... our 2021 diaries are now available!"

Needless to say, fans were quick to express their excitement over getting their hands on one, with one writing: "Love this, will be dropping non so subtle hints to my husband for a birthday pressie."

Dick and Angel Strawbridge's diaries are available now

MORE: Escape to the Chateau: meet Dick and Angel Strawbridge's beautiful children

RELATED: Everything you need to know about Dick and Angel Strawbridge

Another said: "Lovely pattern! Has a very 20s/deco feel. Great job (as always) Angel xxx." A third added: "So pretty, you have such good taste and always make everything beautiful."

Angel also shared how she uses hers for everything from keeping track of their business to her family's activities.

Dick and Angel star on Escape to the Chateau

She added: "When it comes to diaries, I for one keep our business, and the entire family's activities, in mine... I like writing things down, it’s therapeutic, and you just can’t beat getting something down on paper to clear your head.⠀

"Our diaries are something we produce for the minority but try them, I promise they work and are worth keeping … just don’t lose it all the time (Dick!).

You can even get 20 per cent off the purchase price, meaning you can bag yourself a diary for just £24 instead of £20 – but you need to be quick as the offer ends 29 September!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.