George Clarke celebrates daughter's special milestone with adorable photo The TV star is currently presenting his new show National Trust Unlocked

George Clarke celebrated his daughter's very special milestone on Instagram recently. The presenter uploaded an adorable snap of his 13-year-old, Iona, earlier this week along with the caption: "My truly amazing daughter is starting an incredible and exciting new chapter in her life tomorrow. #daddysgirl."

MORE: Who is National Trust Unlocked presenter George Clarke married to?

George Clarke posted this sweet tribute to his daughter

The post saw his daughter posing for the camera wearing a beanie cap with her name on – how sweet! The proud dad didn't disclose what the milestone was, however, many in the comments section assumed the TV star was referring to his daughter starting a new school this week. Many of his followers also took to the replies to express their pride for their own children starting school.

MORE: George Clarke makes rare comment about children keeping busy in lockdown

The presenter is currently fronting a new series

One person wrote: "Mine does on Wednesday. I'm beyond anxious for him. Happy high school days to our beauties." Another follower wrote: "All the very best, Iona! Be good to compare notes with some of our island kids transitioning off to mainland high school after lockdown."

George's post dedicated to his daughter comes soon after the dad-of-three shared another lovely photo of Iona to Instagram in honour of her 13th birthday earlier this month. The Amazing Spaces host posted the sweet snapshot of Iona which showed the teenager wearing shorts and a white cropped long-sleeved shirt and smiling for the camera.

The presenter also has two sons

Behind her, lush tropical vegetation could be spotted, as the family is making the most of the school holidays with a trip abroad. George captioned the image: "Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter Iona #13. Iona, I love you more than the moon, the stars and the angels."

The doting dad then added a red heart emoji. As well as his daughter, George shares two other children with his ex-wife Catriona, sons George and Emilio. George, 46, was married his ex-wife Catriona for a number of years before they called it quits in 2013.

The marriage was reported to have broken down after their busy work schedules. In a statement released at the time, George explained: "We have been married quite a long time and decided to part. We have separate custody of the kids and are going through an amicable separation and divorce."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.