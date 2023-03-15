What is Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge's net worth? Find out how the couple managed to land their gorgeous French chateau...

Dick and Angel Strawbridge are best known and loved for their gorgeously picturesque abode and also for presenting their own TV show, Escape to the Chateau, which invites viewers into their stunning French home to give a glimpse into a life that others only dream of.

But after nine series, the pair announced the sad news last year that the show would not be returning in the future. It was clearly an emotional moment filming the final scenes for the Channel 4 show, check out the video below to see Dick and Angel discussing their final moments on set…

Fortunately for fans, you can keep up to date with the Strawbridge family and their Chateau adventures over on their social media. But if you're wondering how the couple came to live in their beautiful French home, then look no further. Here is all you need to know about their net worth, career history, and more.

What is Dick and Angel Strawbridge's career history?

Before they landed their stint on TV, Dick Strawbridge, 63, had a successful career in the army. He joined the Royal Corps of Signals and was promoted to Lieutenant and Captain in the eighties. He was then made an MBE in 1993 for his distinguished service in the forces and later left in 2001.

The Strawbridge family at their stunning French chateau

After that, Dick began putting his engineering and environmental knowledge and expertise to use on many different TV shows such as Scrapheap Challenge, It's Not Easy Being Green, and Coast. He also filmed the ITV show The Hungry Sailors with his son, James.

Angel Adoree began her career by appearing on BBC's Dragon's Den in 2010 with her idea for hospitality business The Vintage Patisserie, which she runs to this day. The couple then began presenting Escape to the Chateau, which documented the purchasing and renovation of their 19th-century Château de la Motte-Husson in Martigné-sur-Mayenne, France, in 2015.

The family's Chateau in France

What is Dick and Angel Strawbridge's net worth?

Although the official net worth of the couple isn't known, it is thought that the couple has raked in a few million thanks to their swanky abode. According to Exact Net Worth, the couple are thought to have a combined fortune of around £2.5 million.

The couple bought their Chateau for £280,000 and it is now reportedly worth approximately £2 million. As well as enjoying their lifestyle in their gorgeous home, they also hire out the venue for weddings to bring in a healthy income.

When did Dick and Angel Strawbridge marry?

Dick and Angel met in 2010 through their agent. Three years later, they welcomed their first child Arthur and a year later, became a family of four when daughter Dorothy was born. The couple married in 2015.

