Only Fools and Horses stars Nicholas Lyndhurst and Sir David Jason talk reunion

It's often thought of as one of Britain's best-loved sitcoms, but it seems that veteran actor David Jason, along with his former co-star Nicholas Lyndhurst, will not be reuniting their on-screen personas from Only Fools and Horses anytime soon.

The actors, who spoke to press at the National Film Awards back in 2017, confessed that there won't be any more episodes because script writer John Sullivan - who passed away in 2011 - is no longer around.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Nicholas explained: "We can't do Fools and Horses again as the writers are not there. It will never happen. It ended on a high."

The actors discussed the prospect of a reunion back in 2017

Sir David, 80, added: "When we did Fools and Horses we just had a writer who just wrote and that was his craft and he handed it onto us.

"We were very fortunate that we were doing a TV show that was written by such a talented man. Now everybody wants instant success, an instant winner and you can't have an instant winner."

David and Nicholas as Del Boy and Rodney in the sitcom

Only Fools and Horses ran for seven series from 1981 until December 2003. They reprised their roles for a special Sport Relief sketch in 2014 with football star David Beckham. There were also festive specials which drew huge audiences, including a record viewing of 24.3million for the 1996 Christmas edition.

The show ran for seven series between 1981 and 2003

In the same year, actor John Challis, who played used car salesman Boycie, revealed that Only Fools creator John had planned to get the stars back together for another episode before he passed away.

"Just before John died he was actually getting together a special for us," John told Daily Star. "It was going to be Del Boy's 65th birthday – for which everyone would meet at The Nag's Head – and retirement. Everyone was going to be part of that but unfortunately John got ill and never recovered, so it never happened."

