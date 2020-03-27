The Graham Norton Show will be back on our screens on Friday 10 April - but there will be some major changes to the format due to the COVID-19 lockdown. It has been reported that the show will air earlier than its usual 10.35pm slot at 9pm, and will only be half an hour episodes.

The popular chat show has also introduced a new version of the famous 'Red Chair' segment for this era of isolation, as people will be able to tell their anecdotes in "the comfort of [their] own armchair". The show will also have a number of "virtual guests", meaning that interviewees were be chatting to Graham via a video call.

Graham's guests will be on video call

Speaking about the change of format, BBC's director general Tony Hall said: "The BBC is determined to do all it can to raise a smile and keep the country entertained during these testing times. We have lots of great shows already recorded, but we have also found ways to keep many other shows going so that the familiar faces people love will still be in their living rooms in the weeks and months ahead. I think that is incredibly important. Our pledge is to offer the best escapism, fun and distraction we can, alongside the news and information everyone needs."

Several shows have found ways to continue filming despite the lockdown, including Gogglebox. The series has rigged cameras in the families' homes so that they won't come into contact with production staff. Ian Katz, Channel 4's director of programming said: "Though it is having a profound impact on getting some of our productions onto screen, it’s also a time when public service broadcasters like Channel 4 can step up and help people navigate through the extraordinary challenges we all now face."

