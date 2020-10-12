Why Keira Knightley was forced to drop out of The Essex Serpent The actress has previously starred in Pride and Prejudice and Colette

Keira Knightley was set to star in the Apple TV+ adaptation of the bestselling novel The Essex Serpent, but has sadly confirmed that she has dropped out of the project.

In the adaptation of the bestselling novel, the star was set to play Cora, a widow with a keen interest in fossils, who becomes fascinated by the superstition that a mythical creature lurks in the county.

A representative for the star confirmed that she had to pull out over childcare concerns for two daughters, Edie and Delilah, as they told the Daily Mail: "There wasn't a comfortable scenario for Keira that could be put in place for an extended period of childcare required for the four-and-a-half-month production."

Fans supported her decision, with one writing: "Good for her. Everything is unstable and unpredictable right now and she has a family to think about that she could be separated from and unable to support." Another added: "Good for her. Common sense prevailing. [No one] should be filming right now."

Keira previously opened up about returning to work back in October 2019, telling BBC Breakfast: "I can't remember what your question was. You can tell I have a six-week-old baby, haven't you? I'm talking but I have no idea where I'm going."

She continued: "This is the third time since I've had a baby that my hair has been brushed... it's all smoke and mirrors today. This is my work day, I have six hours today from being out of the house then I get back. I've pumped for that time... there is a bit of extra milk that I'd love not to use, but it is there!"

