The Singapore Grip star David Morrissey reveals one detail he loves about his character The actor plays Walter Blackett in the drama

David Morrissey has revealed the one detail he loved about playing his on-screen character for ITV's drama The Singapore Grip. The actor, who's also known for his roles in Britannia and Walking The Dead, recently appeared on This Morning to discuss the six-part series when he opened up about playing Walter Blackett in the show.

After Phillip Schofield stated to the actor: "You say he's a racist, he's a bigoted, scheming, monstrous character, and you love him?", David responded: "But he's very good trade! I do love him actually, I love him in the sense that I loved playing him.

David Morrissey as Walter Blackett

"He was a real challenge to play. I don't think I'd invite him round to my house anytime soon, or invite him to any dinner parties, but he's a great character. I think he's not a terribly unrecognisable character in our world, we watch him through the prism of history."

Walter is a ruthless rubber merchant who does not see eye-to-eye with Matthew and is determined the future of their firm is secured. David stars in the drama alongside other big names such as Luke Treadaway, who plays lead role Matthew Webb.

Matthew finds himself sent to Singapore in the midst of the second world war when his father is taken ill. His character is "thwarted by the impending threat of war and, being terrified of offending his father’s long-term business partner, the commanding figure of Walter."

Playing the role of Matthew's father is Charles Dance. Having been in the acting world for a number of decades, viewers will instantly recognise Charles. His recent roles include The Crown, Game of Thrones and The Imitation Game. The new drama is based on the 1978 novel of the same name by JG Farrell and is set in Singapore between 1941 and 1942.

The show explores and satirises colonial society at the time in the run-up to the Japanese invasion. The official synopsis explains the show as an "epic story" of the Blacketts, a British family living in Singapore during the height of the Second World War.

