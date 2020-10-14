Mary Berry revealed that she was "absolutely overwhelmed" after being included in the Queen's Birthday Honours, meaning that she will be receiving a Damehood for services to broadcasting. However, she admitted that she had one bittersweet wish following the exciting news - and that is that she would have loved her late parents and brother to have been alive to see it.

She said: I am absolutely overwhelmed to receive this very great honour. For most of my life I have been lucky enough to follow my passion to teach cookery through books and the media. I just wish my parents and brothers were here to share my joy, as my only achievement at school was just one O-level in cookery of course!

WATCH: Mary Berry chats about how apt her new show is for 2020

The cooking expert continued: "However, I am sure they are looking down and smiling. I will celebrate with my husband and family very soon."

Mary previously opened up about her parent's passings in an interview with The Guardian in 2012. She said: "My mother died last year at 105. Dad died 20 years before that. My mum's secret of getting to that incredible age was simply being part of the community. She loved playing bridge. She loved her church. She was always entertaining, and she if she came to us she'd say, 'I'll do the sprouts,' or, 'Can I lay the table?' She was always busy and active and wanting to take part."

Mary Berry's Simple Comforts will air on Wednesday evening

Other famous faces included in the Queen's Birthday Honours list include Joe Wicks and Marcus Rashford. The Body Coach, 35, kept the nation active during lockdown, while Marcus has been made an MBE after his heroic efforts in ensuring children in need received meals across the summer during the pandemic.

Speaking about the honour, Joe said: "My childhood and how I grew up, if you met me as a little boy you'd have thought 'He’s not going to go anywhere, he's not going to do anything great'. But I've turned it around and I really am proud I've become this person who's helping people."

Mary with her three children in 1970

Marcus said: "As a young black man from Wythenshawe, never did I think I would be accepting an MBE, never mind an MBE at the age of 22. This is a very special moment for myself and my family, but particularly my mum who is the real deserving recipient of the honour. The fight to protect our most vulnerable children is far from over."

