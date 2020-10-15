Fans in tears over new Kate Winslet trailer for Ammonite - watch 

The new trailer for the much-anticipated film Ammonite is here, and we can already smell the Oscar nominations! Starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan, the period drama follows two women as they fall in love with one another.

The official synopsis reads: "In the 1840s, acclaimed self-taught palaeontologist Mary Anning works alone... The days of her famed discoveries behind her, she now hunts for common fossils to sell to rich tourists... When one such tourist, Roderick Murchison, arrives in Lyme on the first leg of a European tour, he entrusts Mary with the care of his young wife Charlotte, who is recuperating from a personal tragedy.

WATCH: Ammonite already has a huge Oscar buzz

"Mary, whose life is a daily struggle on the poverty line, cannot afford to turn him down but, proud and relentlessly passionate about her work, she clashes with her unwanted guest. They are two women from utterly different worlds.Yet despite the chasm between their social spheres and personalities, Mary and Charlotte discover they can each offer what the other has been searching for: the realisation that they are not alone."

Fans have been full of praise for the new trailer, with one writing: "I’m not gonna be able to finish this movie without crying I know that for a fact #Ammonite," while another added: "In tears just watching the trailer. @strawhousefilms has done it again. You can tell it’s one of his just down to the framing, the lightning, the subtle background noises and THOSE lingering looks."

