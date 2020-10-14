Fans all have same reaction to BBC drama Life's shock twist Are you watching the show?

The third instalment of BBC's Life aired on Tuesday evening - and it certainly provided plenty of dramatic moments. In true series style, there was a major plot twist in the show, which stars Adrian Lester, Alison Steadman and Victoria Hamilton amongst others - and it sparked a very similar reaction from fans. Warning! Spoilers for episode three ahead...

During episode three of the drama, written by Doctor Foster creator Mike Bartlett, it was revealed that Saira (played by Saira Choudhry), who was being pursued by David (Adrian Lester), had in fact been in a relationship with David's late wife Kelly.

The twist in the storyline was revealed as Saira sat down to look at photographs of the previous couple's time together, surprising many fans in the process.

Adrian Lester and Saira Choudhry in BBC's Life

A number took to social media to respond to the storyline. One person wrote: "Well, I didn't see THAT coming, bravo Mike Bartlett #Life," while a second person said: "So David's wife had the affair with Saira. Did not see that coming!"

A third viewer tweeted praising the plot twists and turns, commenting: "#Life on BBC1 is brilliant and gets better each week, it's full of twists. Can't wait for next week's episode."

Alison Steadman also stars in the drama

The drama, which is a spin-off of 2015 BBC hit Doctor Foster, also tells the story of Gail and Belle. Gail (played by Alison Steadman), is married to Henry (Peter Davison) and together they have two grown-up children and a young grandson.

The couple have a generally happy marriage, but Henry often undermines Gail, and suddenly her life is thrown into question after a chance encounter.

Elsewhere in the show, Annabelle, played by Victoria Hamilton, is now going by the name of Belle. Belle, who was in fact the neighbour of Suranne Jones' character Gemma in the 2015 drama series, decides to leave her hometown and start her life again.

Catch the full series of Life on BBC iPlayer.

