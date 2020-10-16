Will Kirk delights fans with The Repair Shop's festive makeover It's never too early!

Will Kirk thrilled his followers recently after sharing some behind the scenes photos of BBC's The Repair Shop getting in the holiday spirit.

The presenter and restoration expert posted two picture to his Instagram, showing him and his co-star, Kirsten Ramsay, donning their Christmas jumpers stood in front of tree. How lovely!

MORE: The Repair Shop's Steve Fletcher shares rare picture of five children

Will captioned the post: "It's Chriiiiiiistmaaaaaas!!! Well nearly. As The Repair Shop elves get to work, what items would you like to see come through the barn doors this year?" which prompted many of the TV stars followers to take to the comments expressing their excitement for the special episode.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will Kirk left red-faced as he responds to being Repair Shop's heartthrob

One person wrote: "The Christmas vibes can't come quick enough after this awful this year so YAY!!" while another said: "Whatever you experts restore it will be marvellous and magical, looking forward to TRS CHRISTMAS SPECIAL." A third viewer gushed: "Fantastic programme to watch over Christmas, and as it's Christmas, let's make it a 2 hour special."

MORE: The Repair Shop's Will Kirk warms fans hearts with new photo for important cause

MORE: Fans left confused after The Repair Shop star noticeably absent

The TV presenter showed off The Repair Shop's festive transformation

The BBC star's festive celebrations come soon after he announced some very exciting news – he's joining a new TV show! Will be joining the likes of Gethin Jones, Kym Marsh and Rav Wilding for the BBC's new show Morning Live, airing later this month.

Announcing the news on his Instagram, Will told his followers: "New show coming later this month!!! Morning Live. I am thrilled to be part of a fantastic team of presenters, providing informative advice as well as entertainment.

The BBC show is getting in the festive spirit

"I am looking forward to engaging in interesting conversations with viewers and sharing a variety of helpful tips. With Gethin and Kym leading from the front, viewers will be in safe hands during these challenging times."

The show synopsis reads: "The mix of content aims to both entertain and inform viewers, providing great company and the kind of trusted expertise viewers have come to expect from BBC Daytime’s popular factual and flagship series in the 09.15am slot."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.