The Repair Shop's Will Kirk to join new TV show – find out details Fans are hoping he's not waving goodbye to The Repair Shop!

The Repair Shop presenter and restoration expert Will Kirk is set to join a brand new TV programme. The TV star, who joined the BBC lifestyle show in 2016, announced the news via his Instagram this week, revealing he'll be joining brand new morning programme Morning Live on BBC One.

MORE: The Repair Shop's Will Kirk warms fans hearts with new photo for important cause

Posting a picture of the line-up of hosts for the new show, Will captioned the post: "New show coming later this month!!! Morning Live. I am thrilled to be part of a fantastic team of presenters, providing informative advice as well as entertainment.

Will Kirk is joining BBC's new show Morning Live

"I am looking forward to engaging in interesting conversations with viewers and sharing a variety of helpful tips. With Gethin and Kym leading from the front, viewers will be in safe hands during these challenging times."

Will has built up quite the fanbase since joining The Repair Shop and, unsurprisingly, his followers were quick to comment on his post congratulating him on his new role. One person wrote: "Congratulations, but please do not leave the repair shop!"

MORE: Will Kirk left red-faced as he responds to being The Repair Shop's 'heartthrob'

MORE: The Repair Shop star Jay Blades celebrates daughter's exciting news with adorable picture

MORE: The Repair Shop's Steve Fletcher posts incredible childhood photo with sister Suzie

Will is hugely popular on the BBC show

A second echoed this, commenting: "Hope you're still on Repair Shop!" While others gushed: "You'll steal the show Will, you now have a huge fan base", and "Congratulations... you'll do a great job!"

The new show will see TV stars such as Gethin Jones, Kym Marsh and Sabrina Grant join forces to bring viewers entertaining and expert content.

The new show will air later this month

The official synopsis reads: "Hosted by Kym Marsh and Gethin Jones, the new morning programme will put audiences at the heart of the conversation, with great company and expert advice from a team of presenters who will guide viewers through the mornings up until Christmas.

"The mix of content aims to both entertain and inform viewers, providing great company and the kind of trusted expertise viewers have come to expect from BBC Daytime’s popular factual and flagship series in the 09.15am slot.

"It joins favourites in the schedule such as Crimewatch Roadshow Live and Rip Off Britain and most recently HealthCheck UK Live, Your Money And Your Life and For Love Or Money."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.