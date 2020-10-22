Rebel Wilson is having the most amazing year and now another of her dreams has come true and fans are thrilled.

In recent months the Pitch Perfect actress, 40, has over-hauled her health, kick-started a career as a children's book author, and found love with her brewery heir boyfriend, Jacob Busch, 26.

Now, she has something else to tell her fans - she's landed her first non-comedy movie role.

Rebel shared the news on Instagram with an article from Deadline revealing she's set to star in UK drama, The Almond and the Seahorse.

Her fans shared their love and commented: "You're going to be incredible in this role" and "Oscar dreams realised".

This is a huge step for Rebel who has forged an amazing Hollywood career as the funny girl.

But even she recently admitted she had her sights set on something more serious.

In fact, she told The Mirror that it was part of the reason she decided to overhaul her health and lose more than 40lbs.

Rebel is ready to get serious!

"I literally feel as if I have to physically transform because it’s very difficult for people to imagine [me in serious roles] for some reason – even though we're in a very imaginative industry.

"I feel that I physically have to show you that I am different and I am transformed in order to help transform my career."

Adding: "I still love comedy, but I did train originally as a dramatic actress which people forget."

Rebel - who trained in her home country of Australia and performed on stage before heading to the US - will star alongside Ozark's Janet McTeer in the film which is an adaptation of a stage play.

Rebel has been enjoying her "year of health"

The story focuses on two couples where one partner has survived a brain injury. The movie will explore the impact of the trauma on their lives.

Heavy stuff, but we can't wait to see Rebel's performance.

