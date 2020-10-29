Good Morning Britain's Ben Shephard forced to cut holiday short The GMB star came to the rescue!

Ben Shephard came to Alex Beresford's aide on Thursday morning after the Good Morning Britain weatherman became too unwell to present the main show.

Taking to his Twitter page the night before, the former Dancing on Ice contestant revealed Ben would be taking over for him on Thursday and Friday. Unfortunately, this has meant that the Tipping Point presenter was forced to cut his holiday short during his children's half-term.

"Due to having a cold and feeling unwell I won't be hosting @gmb tomorrow or Friday," confirmed Alex. "In normal circumstances I'd power through, however with things getting worse we don't need any more germs flying around the studio. Sorry to cut short your half term break @benshephard."

Taking it in his stride, Ben replied: "I'm currently having to trim my dodgy half-term facial hair in preparation! Hope you're feeling better soon."

Alex Beresford was due to host GMB on Thursday and Friday

During Thursday's show, the dad-of-two revealed he was delighted to be reunited with his GMB colleagues Charlotte Hawkins and Laura Tobin. "Nice to be back with these two! Especially @Lauratobin1 impressive sleeves," he wrote alongside a behind-the-scenes snap.

It's only been a few weeks since Ben returned to the GMB set after taking two months off to film Tipping Point amid the coronavirus pandemic. Away from the TV screen, Ben is a loving family man. He has been married to wife Annie since 2004 and they have since welcomed their two children, 15-year-old Jack and 13-year-old Sam.

Ben Shephard looked happy to be back on the GMB set

In March, they celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary, with Ben sharing a throwback photo from their wedding day. "Can't quite believe another year has gone past, suddenly this one feels all the more poignant because of what’s happening," he wrote in the caption.

"16 years married to @mrsannieshephard 25 years together and it's fair to say the current climate is seriously testing the strength of her feelings towards me."

