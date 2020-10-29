Holly Willoughby looks bashful after she's caught swearing on This Morning - video Phillip Schofield shared the moment on Instagram

The This Morning studio was full of laughter on Thursday, when Gok Wan rustled up a delicious pie for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Doting dad Phillip even shared a behind-the-scenes video of the famous trio's antics, and in it, cheeky Holly could be heard swearing at fashionista Gok!

WATCH: Holly Willoughby caught swearing at Gok Wan in hilarious behind the scenes video

Panning the camera from his scrumptious plate of food over to Holly – who was talking to Gok as he worked away in the kitchen – the famous mum could be heard telling him: "Good luck Gok, good luck. Don't mess it up now Gok, stop breaking [explicit] Gok."

Holly and Phil are the best of friends

Phillip burst into laughter while Holly – who was unaware she was being filmed – turned to the camera with her hand over her mouth and was clearly embarrassed.

Oh, to be a fly on the wall in that studio!

The hilarious moment came days after Phillip heaped praise on his co-star, who he is very close to, revealing that she has been supporting both himself and his wife Stephanie Lowe since he came out as gay in February.

Phil gushed about Holly in a recent interview

Opening up on Chris Evans' How to Wow podcast this week, the father-of-two said of his friend: "Holly has been astonishing, literally the best mate. She's serene, calming and sensible and she's balanced."

He added: "Not just for me but also for Steph. She's been balanced across the board."

Phillip and Holly have been close friends for years, but towards the end of 2019, their friendship was hit by claims of a 'feud', a rumour Phillip dismissed during his chat with Chris.

"There was nothing that was being said that had any truth in it whatsoever. There was no and there has never been a feud with Holly," Phillip said.

