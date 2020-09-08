Phillip Schofield apologises to Piers Morgan for surprising reason Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond also spoke about their big win

Phillip Schofield offered an apology to Piers Morgan after This Morning won the Best Daytime Show award at the TV Choice Awards on Monday evening - cheeky!

WATCH: This Morning stars celebrate after winning big at TV Choice awards

The TV presenter was delighted after winning the award alongside his co-stars, Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond. Phil said: "If you did vote for us, then what can we say, thank you very, very much indeed. And sorry Piers!" Holly added: "That really is lovely, thank you very much. We do really like this award because it’s voted for by all the readers. I can feel another glass of champagne coming on!"

Phil and Holly were delighted with the news

Alison also apologised to Piers (alongside the Loose Women stars and The Chase) saying: "It's the fifth one we’ve won, we beat off GMB, Piers Morgan, Loose Women, The Chase, soz guys, but we won... On behalf of all the nation, you have been absolutely amazing, along with Eamonn and Ruth, Rochelle, Dermot, Ore and myself obviously, and everyone here, all the team, backstage, in the gallery.

"Seriously, you have been absolutely amazing and you do deserve this. This is due to COVID why we got this and we do deserve this."

Phillip poked fun at Piers, who presents GMB with Susanna Reid

Since the award show was virtual due to COVID-19, the This Morning gang celebrated on their show, with Alison even taking the award out of the set's oven!

Meanwhile, plenty of much-loved favourites had cause to celebrate on Monday night at the TV Choice Awards. Martin Clunes won Best Actor for Doc Martin, while Bake Off landed their first-ever win in the Best Talent Show category. Bradley Walsh and son Barney were also rewarded for their US travel series Breaking Dad, while Ricky Gervais won Best Comedy for his hit Netflix show, After Life.