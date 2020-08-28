Holly Willoughby can't wait to reunite with her 'silver fox' on This Morning The ITV star is gearing up for her return next week

Holly Willoughby has been isolating for the past two weeks since she returned from her family holiday in Portugal – and she made it clear just how eager she is to return to work on This Morning.

The 39-year-old has one major reason to be excited to see her summer holidays come to an end though – her BFF Phillip Schofield. Holly revealed that she is raring to return to her day job so she can finally be reunited with her 'silver fox' Phillip.

MORE: Holly Willoughby adorably decorates doughnuts with her kids in quarantine

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby shares glimpse inside This Morning dressing room

Sharing a clip on Instagram of a preview of the channel's favourite daytime TV shows, including This Morning and Loose Women, Holly wrote: "This September we are all back... a new term begins!

"Can’t wait to see you and be reunited with my Silver Fox (errrr just typed ‘silver fox’ in and my phone suggested an emoji!!!!!!!) ... see you soon @thismorning @gmb @lorraine and @loosewomen."

Holly Willoughby is excited to return to This Morning

MORE: Phillip Schofield has major news to celebrate!

Needless to say, Holly's fans were also eager to see the TV duo back on their TV screens. "Can’t wait to see you on the telly again!!! Mornings are boring now," one fan wrote.

Another penned: "Morning Holly, yes at last, missed you brightening up my mornings. It's been a long 7 weeks without you beautiful." A third added: "Can't wait! Missed you guys."

Holly has been keeping busy though since she returned from her luxury holiday. On Thursday, she revealed her fun new lockdown project, which we're sure her children Harry, 11, Belle, nine, and five-year-old Chester were happy to lend a helping hand in.

Holly Willoughby revealed her latest project on Instagram

The 39-year-old shared a snapshot showing bundles of tie-dyed items, complete with string to hold them together. She joked: "Quarantine cliché… tie dye incoming!"

Her designs got the approval of her stylist, Angie Smith, who commented: "Whoop whoop!" while friend Fearne Cotton added: "The best!!!"

The TV star was forced to cut her family holiday short so she could quarantine for two weeks before she returns to This Morning alongside Phillip on 1 September. Holly and her family stayed at Quinta do Lago, a luxury resort in the Algarve.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.