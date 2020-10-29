The Crown drops epic new trailer of season 4 with first look at Margaret Thatcher Gillian Anderson has taken on the role of Margaret Thatcher

The official trailer for the highly anticipated season 4 of The Crown has been released, featuring Margaret Thatcher, played by Gillian Anderson.

The latest series, which will make its debut on Netflix next month, picks up in the late 1970s. The Queen (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor), who is still unmarried at 30.

As the nation begins to feel the impact of divisive policies introduced by Britain's first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, tensions arise between her and the Queen which only grow worse as Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth.

"My goal is to change this country from being dependent to self-reliant, and I think in that I am succeeding," Margaret says in the trailer.

Speaking about his portrayal of the two most powerful women in the country of that time, writer Peter Morgan explains: "It could be said that they are two very similar women, born only months apart. They are very much defined by the Second World War, by a sense of a sense of frugality, hard work, commitment, Christianity and so much more.

Gillian Anderson has taken on the role of Margaret Thatcher

"It was a commonly held piece of wisdom that the Queen and Thatcher didn’t get on. I think there was probably a lot of respect. But they also had many differences, it was really fun exploring their differences and their similarities. I also get a chance to explore them both as mothers."

Meanwhile, Charles' romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, however, behind closed doors the royal family is becoming increasingly divided.

The Crown's fourth season also stars Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Tobias Menzies as The Duke of Edinburgh as well as Erin Doherty as Princess Anne and Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles.

