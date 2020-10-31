Clara Amfo suffers wardrobe malfunction during Strictly Come Dancing LIVE show The Radio One star dealt with her wardrobe incident like a pro...

Clara Amfo suffered a wardrobe malfunction as her dress ripped as she performed the Viennese Waltz with her professional dancer Aljaž Škorjanec. Clara’s dress snagged at the start of the dance and then almost caused her to trip up as she performed her steps.

Clara wore a beautiful black tulle skirt, which got ripped at the start of the dance. As she moved around the dancefloor, the hanging tulle was clear for everyone to see – and Clara narrowly missed becoming caught up in it on serval occasions.

Tess Daly commented on the disaster: "You did so well to carry on then with your wardrobe malfunction. I noticed your dress got caught in your shoe." Then she declared to the socially distanced audience: "She carried on like a pro."

Clara Amfo and her partner Alijaz Skorjanec on Strictly

Clara spent her week of rehearsals perfecting her posture for her Viennese Waltz. They danced to You Don’t Own Me in a Halloween-esque performance.

She was the second celebrity to perform this week and when talking to Claudia Winkleman after the dance, Clara admitted to feeling very nervous.

Despite the mishap, Clara’s dance went well and she was scored five, six and six by the judges for her dance and commended by Shirley for beautiful footwork.

Strictly’s start time this week was delayed by five minutes due to Boris Johnson’s unscheduled coronavirus announcement, where he told England that they would be put back into lockdown from Thursday 5 October.

