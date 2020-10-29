Strictly pros shout at their dance partners in microphone reveal We love hearing what the stars said to one another!

Strictly Come Dancing's official Twitter account has released the audio from the dancers' microphones from Saturday night - and it sounds like they were certainly putting their partners' through their paces!

Although they have been rehearsing all week for their dance routine, the dancers weren't taking any chances for the opening show, and it sounds like they are still training their celebrity partners on the dance floor!

WATCH: Audio from Strictly's opening episode is here and it is brilliant!

Katya Jones was among the pros shouting out instructions, telling Nicola Adams to "Chest! Point toe!" before the pair sang along to the music together. Meanwhile, Janette Manrara told HRVY to "kick kick kick kick"! Oti Mabuse was heard reminding Bill Bailey to watch out for his legs and arms, while Aljaz Skorjanec told Clara Amfo to keep her body "strong".

Other couples were having a lot of fun with their performance, as Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk can be heard singing along to their song. Amy Dowden, who is partnered with JJ Chalmers, can also be heard saying: "I am so proud of you," as JJ replies: "Thank you buddy," following the end of their performance. Aw!

Fans were quick to comment on the hilarious new clip, with one writing: "Thank goodness for Strictly! Entertaining us in these dark times. Keep sparkling," while another added: "I love Nicola and Katya just singing along to the track together." A third person wrote: "I love love love this!"

Nicola and Katya seemed to enjoy every second of their routine

Saturday will see the stars take to the dance floor once again, though fans were disappointed to learn that Halloween Week had been cancelled due to the shorter run.

Executive producer Sarah James confirmed to the Radio Times in September: "We will have Movie Week and Musicals Week but we won't have Halloween Week this year... We have done a Halloween group number but Halloween would fall on the second week this year and we thought it would be a bit soon for a themed week."

