For the first time ever on Christmas Day, James Martin will kick off the nation's afternoon celebrations in style as he serves up a fantastic feast of festive food and entertainment.

ITV confirmed that the celebrity chef will be joined by the likes of Michelin-starred Tom Kerridge, The Ritz's head chef John Williams and Bake Off Creme De La Creme winner Mark Tilling. They will be treating viewers to some of his deliciously decadent chocolate creations.

James, 48, will also be serving up a delicious dish with a little help from a British food hero and laying on a culinary Masterclass that will teach you how to cook a true Christmas classic.

It's been a huge year for the celebrity chef, having launched his new online shop which sells food and drink as well as kitchenware. The TV presenter announced the news in September, telling fans: "I'm so excited to announce the launch of my brand-new, online marketplace! This is a hand-picked selection of some of the most amazing suppliers and producers I have come across.

The celebrity chef is adored by many

"From fish to flowers, garden kit to gin, bubbles to signed books….amazing meat products and a whole host more, it is all there! Hit the link in my bio and story to check it out. Happy shopping, enjoy the produce like I am!"

Throughout the year, James has lifted viewers' spirits by sharing live demonstrations of his recipes during lockdown. And as well as managing the re-launch of his restaurants, James has been filming segments for This Morning, and has also been recording new outdoor episodes for James Martin's Saturday Kitchen.

"Wow, thank you so much for watching the #saturdayjamesmartin show and here are a few of the up and coming fab guests and chefs," he told fans on Thursday.

