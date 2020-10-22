James Martin fans left disappointed following new restaurant update Manchester will go into Tier 3 on Friday

Following Boris Johnson's announcement that Greater Manchester will enter Tier 3 lockdown, various places will have to temporarily close - including James Martin's Manchester-based restaurant, which sits inside the Manchester235 Casino.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the celebrity chef's team confirmed: "All the team at James Martin Manchester are sad to have to close again as Manchester responds to the Tier 3 COVID level.

"We have enjoyed welcoming customers back over the last few weeks. We will continue to monitor the situation."

The message continued: "Any bookings up until 11 November have been cancelled and subsequent bookings will be reviewed on a weekly basis."

On their website, the restaurant thanked customers for their continued support during these trying times. "Thank you for your continued loyalty and support, our team members wish you and your families well during this time, and we look forward to welcoming you back in the near future," they wrote.

Under the strictest Tier 3 restrictions, meeting anyone outside of your household or support bubble is banned. This includes any outdoor hospitality setting or private garden.

However, pubs and bars may reopen if they serve "substantial meals" and operate as a restaurant. The government says a substantial meal is "a main lunchtime or evening meal, and they may only serve alcohol as part of such a meal".

The celebrity chef's Manchester-based restaurant will have to close temporarily

Since James' restaurant is within a casino, customers will not be able to visit. The government has ordered all betting shops and casinos in Greater Manchester to close from Friday.

Fans were quick to express their disappointment, with one writing: "So sorry to read this. To you all, all the very best wishes to you James and your lovely team, stay safe take care x."

Another remarked: "It's so wrong on all levels. You have made it COVID safe. Hospitality is an easy target. I wish you all good luck. Hang on in there xx." A third post read: "This is so sad and must be devastating for all your team."

