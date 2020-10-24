Ranvir Singh reveals Susanna Reid gave her this warning about Strictly The GMB star revealed all

Ranvir Singh has revealed the advice that her Good Morning Britain co-star Susanna Reid gave her about Strictly Come Dancing – and it might surprise you!

MORE: Shock as Good Morning Britain is gatecrashed by unexpected visitor

The Daily Star reports that Susanna's "foreboding" warning explained that the popular BBC show is "unlike anything" Ranvir will have done before.

The journalist explained: "The only thing Susanna keeps saying to me is 'Ranvir, you have no idea what is about to happen' with a real sense of foreboding."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ranvir Singh tells Kate Garraway off after keeping painful Strictly secret from her

Sounds a little unnerving if you ask us!

Ranvir continued: "She's just like, 'You've no idea. It's just a whirlwind.' Everyone keeps saying it's like you're in the centre of a whirlwind and it'll be like nothing else you've ever done."

"Everybody has loved it so everybody says it's going be the best thing you've ever done in your life, so just enjoy every second."

MORE: Kate Garraway told off by Ranvir Singh live on air for keeping Strictly Come Dancing secret from her

Ranvir in her Strictly get-up

MORE: Ranvir Singh reveals weight loss ahead of Strictly

Ranvir is paired up with professional dancer Giovanni Pernice on this year's show, while Susanna reached the final in 2013 alongside Kevin Clifton.

Susanna competed on the show in 2013

Speaking about how she's going to cope balancing her presenting duties and a hectic Strictly schedule, Ranvir added: "I did ask Susanna and everybody else because they all worked on breakfast television whilst doing Strictly.

"They just said that actually your adrenaline will carry you through so much. You will be completely shattered by the end of it, but your adrenaline and your excitement of doing it [will keep you going]."

It seems that Ranvir is already noticing the toll that all those hours in the dance studio have taken on her body!

Earlier in the month, she spoke on-air about her training for the new series of the BBC show, revealing that she has lost half a stone since she started preparing for the dance competition.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.