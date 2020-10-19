Kate Garraway told off by Ranvir Singh live on air for keeping Strictly Come Dancing secret from her The 53-year-old took part in the BBC dance show back in 2007

Ranvir Singh is taking part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing, and while she is excited about being partnered with Giovanni Pernice, it seems the Good Morning Britain presenter is a bit cross with former Strictly star and colleague Kate Garraway.

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing 2020 celebrity partners announced in fabulous launch episode

During Monday morning's show, as the ladies, alongside fellow presenter Sean Fletcher, spoke about Saturday's launch show, Ranvir had something to get off her chest.

Loading the player...

WATCH Ranvir Singh tell Kate Garraway off for not warning her about Strictly secret

"Can I just say Kate, you never told me how actually painful and hard it is to do the dancing?" she told her.

Kate quickly defended herself and revealed she had warned her, but she just didn't listen as she was caught up in the excitement.

RELATED: Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec living apart for the first time in ten years so they can compete

READ: Strictly star Jason Bell talks close bond with daughter Anaíya and Nadine Coyle

"I think I might have said Ranvir, I think I said 'You have bruises in places you don't know'. I just think you were so full of glitz…" she told her.

Ranvir Singh has been partnered with Giovanni Pernice

"Yes, you did say that," Ranvir said laughing.

Ranvir's professional dance partner was revealed on Saturday and it seems that the partnership was meant to be!

"You know I actually had a dream about you? Dreams come true!" Ranvir told Giovanni as they met for the first time.

The GMB presenter has revealed that dancing is painful

Of their initial meeting, the 43-year-old later said: "I'm so happy, I was so nervous when we met, and now it's all just working out perfectly."

She continued: "It's nice for me because now I can tell everybody, you know, that… I've been holding it in for a while that it's Giovanni, and everyone's gonna be so jealous and thrilled."