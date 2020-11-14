Anton Du Beke has spoken of his excitement about replacing Motsi Mabuse on Strictly Come Dancing's judging panel on Saturday.

The professional dancer sat down for an interview with Zoe Ball on It Takes Two on Friday, telling the host: "I can’t tell you how excited I am. I am so thrilled for so many reasons."

He added: "I just love, love, love the show as everybody knows and to be asked just to fill in for Motsi for the next couple of weeks is just an absolute honour."

Motsi revealed on Thursday that she is self-isolating following an "urgent" trip to Germany, and will no longer be appearing on this week's BBC show.

We can't wait to see Anton on the judging panel!

"Hi guys, earlier this week I needed to travel to Germany for an urgent reason. I will of course be following the UK Government guidelines and self-isolating for 14 days.

"I'll be watching from home and by the power of technology, should be in your living rooms. Watch out though, I'll be doing my own hair and makeup!" she wrote on social media at the time.

Motsi shared a photo of the attempted break in

A day later, the South African dancer explained that her dance school was broken into after being "targeted" by thieves.

Writing again on Instagram, the mother-of-one told her followers: "Unfortunately we have no good news. Someone tried to break into our school @motsimabuse_taunustanzschule.

"We are working with the police to solve this crime. We know we have been targeted on purpose and we will improve security in our school that this will not happen again."

Motsi also shared a snap of her dance school's broken glass door.

Fans were quick to send messages of support, with one writing: "Sending you a lot of good energy! All the best to you and your co-workers." Another added: "Gosh I’m really sorry to read this and to the people/person who did this shame on you."

