The Crown season four finally landed on Sunday, and viewers are saying the same thing about the new series. The hugely popular Netflix show depicts major events of the royal family, with season four introducing the late Princess Diana for the first time, played by Emma Corrin.

Fans have been full of praise for Emma's performance as a young version of the Princess of Wales, and plenty of people took to Twitter to rave about her performance.

One person wrote: "Emma Corrin as Princess Diana is something else... Absolutely an incredible, breathtaking performance! What a wonderful thing to see her portrait of Lady Di." Another viewer added: "Emma Corrin is the perfect Diana. She captures her shy naivety and her kindness with an air of entrenched sadness. My one concern watching is that she has way too much chemistry with Josh O’Connor."

Emma portrays Diana in season four

A third person wrote: "Very apt that Emma Corrin’s absolutely brilliant performance as Princess Di is stealing the show."

Chatting about becoming Diana to Variety, Emma explained: "It was wonderful to take her back to that time. When she met Charles for the first time, it was just that she had a crush, and that’s all I had to play.

Have you been enjoying the series so far?

"It’s something I can so relate to, that thing of not wanting them to see you, but obviously really wanting them to see you, and how you’re going to relive what happened a million times in your head after."

Speaking about the one word that helped her change her tone of voice to match Diana's, she continued: "Mine was ‘alright.’ I just love her voice so much, I really miss it. She goes down at the end of everything she says, which makes everything she says sound quite sad."

