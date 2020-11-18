Ruth Langsford and Alison Hammond share first exchange since replacement reports The This Morning stars connected via video link

Ruth Langsford and her rumoured This Morning replacement Alison Hammond briefly appeared on the show together via video link on Wednesday morning, surprising viewers.

It was the first time the pair had been seen on screen since press reports on Saturday suggested that Ruth and her husband and co-presenter, Eamonn Holmes, are being replaced by Alison and Dermot O'Leary.

Although their joint appearance was brief, viewers soon took to Twitter to share how "awkward" they found the exchange.

Alison was filling in for Holly Willoughby alongside regular host Philip Schofield as This Morning handed over to Loose Women for a short segment.

Ruth, who is also a regular panellist on the talk show, opened by saying "Hi Phillip," but didn't address Alison, who stood there waving.

Several viewers had the same opinion of the moment.

Their comments included: "Ruth speaking to Phil and ignoring Alison on this morning. Awkward," and: "Alison waving to Ruth. Awkward."

A third chimed in: "Slightly awkward that Alison is presenting #ThisMorning today and then Ruth pops up on Loose Women."

Ruth and Eamonn have been This Morning regulars for over a decade

None of the presenters have yet confirmed or denied the reports, which would see Ruth and Eamonn continue to front This Morning over the summer but be replaced by Alison and Dermot on Fridays during the rest of the year.

On Saturday evening, Alison commented on Strictly via Twitter, where a fan took the opportunity to ask her whether the rumours were true.

One of the star's followers tweeted: "@AlisonHammond is it true what I'm seeing about Eamonn and Ruth?"

Unfortunately, their attempt at getting the 45-year-old to confirm or deny the news was unsuccessful as she didn't respond.

According to The Mirror, however, Ruth and Eamonn were dropped from their roles after 14 years, as the result of "tough decisions" and because it was "time for a change".

