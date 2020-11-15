Alison Hammond questioned over Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' news The This Morning star has remained silent

Ever since it was reported on Saturday that Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary would be replacing Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes on This Morning, fans have been desperate to know if the news is true.

READ: Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes dropped from This Morning - report

Since Alison hadn't spoken out following the report, one of her followers questioned her on Twitter.

The TV presenter took to social media to comment on Strictly Come Dancing's show on Saturday night, which saw Anton du Beke make his judging debut.

Asking his followers for their opinion, he wrote: "Well, my loves, how did I do?! Scores please! Such a phenomenal show tonight too, what a joy to judge! Loved it!!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alison Hammond interviews a tree on This Morning

Alison was among many to share their thoughts, simply giving Anton a score of "11" – so it's safe to say that she was a fan!

MORE: This Morning's Alison Hammond stuns fans with most glamorous photo yet

RELATED: Alison Hammond shows off luxury treehouse – including log-fired hot tub

One fan took the opportunity to ask Alison about This Morning, commenting: "@AlisonHammond is it true what I'm seeing about Eamonn and Ruth?" Unfortunately, their attempt at getting the 45-year-old to confirm or deny the news was unsuccessful as she didn't respond.

Well, my loves, how did I do?! Scores please! 😉 Such a phenomenal show tonight too, what a joy to judge! Loved it!!🕺💃👏👏👏😘 https://t.co/yaLt9FJAFT — Anton Du Beke (@TheAntonDuBeke) November 14, 2020

Alison – who has been a firm favourite among viewers since 2003 – has since gone on to share clips of Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse's couples' choice performance, while continuing to remain silent about presenting duo Ruth and Eamonn.

The Mirror reported the pair have been dropped from their This Morning roles after 14 years, stating “tough decisions” had to be made. According to the paper, it was "time for a change".

The couple have made regular appearances on the show since 2006, filling in full time over summer for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby when they take their annual six-week break.

Ruth and Eamonn have made regular appearances on This Morning since 2006

To mark his 40th year in television, Eamonn recently shared a throwback Instagram photo of himself from the start of his career.

Alongside the black and white snap, Eamonn wrote: "My journey in TV all began in Oct 1980. 40 years ago this very month with my beloved Ulster Television. It seems like yesterday. So Happy Anniversary to me [cake emoji].

"Plenty more chapters to write I hope. Thank you for being there and I hope you'll be with me in the future too."

MORE: Ruth Langsford takes a walk on the wild side in the most unusual shirt