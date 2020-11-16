Alison Hammond 'thrilled' to confirm new ITV role Alison Hammond is also rumoured to be having a larger role on This Morning

Alison Hammond has said that she is "thrilled" to confirm that she will be taking on a new role with ITV - but it might not quite be what you expect!

While the star is rumoured to be taking over from Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on This Morning, she will also be launching the network's first-ever podcast, My Life in TV.

The podcast will see some of ITV’s favourite names discuss their most loved shows, chat about their career highs and lows, and discuss their favourite telly from their childhoods.

Stars set to join Alison on the podcast include Emily Atack, Joel Dommett, Mo Gilligan, AJ Odudu and Olivia Attwood.

Discussing the new podcast, the TV personality said: "I'm thrilled ITV asked me to host the My Life In TV podcast and can't wait to share the best behind the scenes stories from some of our favourite actors, comedians, presenters and reality stars. Listeners can expect a lot of laughs and telly gossip too. It's just like me on TV, but in your ears instead!"

Digital Executive Producer Caroline Millington added: "Alison is the perfect host for My Life In TV which promises a laugh out loud romp through the TV series guests are bingeing on, their guilty pleasures, famous friends they’ve made along the way and of course, behind-the-scenes secrets from some of ITV’s biggest shows."

The interviews will also conclude with a round of a new game, ‘Bin It, Binge It, Bring it Back’ where Alison will ask guests about their TV turn-offs, shows they can’t get enough of and TV from yesteryear they’d love to see revived.

Are you interested in giving it a try? My Life In TV is free to download from any and all podcast apps including Global Player, Spotify, Acast, Apple Podcasts and Google Play.

