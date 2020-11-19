Nicola Adams has revealed that she and her former Strictly Come Dancing partner Katya Jones will be returning to the ballroom.

Appearing on Wednesday's Strictly It Takes Two, the Olympic boxer told host Zoe Ball that the pair would be back on the show for one more performance after they had to drop out of the competition.

Zoe questioned Nicola: "A little birdy has told me that you will be returning to the Strictly stage, what can you tell us?" Nicola responded: "Well, you know, as my saying goes, I like to do the most. So me and Katya will be coming back!"

WATCH: Nicola Adam reveals she and Katya will return to Strictly ballroom

Zoe then interjected: "I'm just pointing out, it's not to compete, but they are going to come back and dance again!"

Afterwards, Nicola announced the news on her social media with a Tik Tok video, which led to plenty of comments on social media. Many fans were thrilled they would get a chance to see Nicola and Katya perform once more. One person tweeted: "Good! It was so unjust for you to exit the competition with no way back! Excited to hear more and see you dance again!"

Nicola and Katya will be back to dance again!

Another said: "Yeah! My youngest daughter will be so happy. She actually cried when you had to leave," while a third wrote: "Yes!!! Now, stop teasing us, we want DETAILS!!!"

The former contestants had to drop out of the competition last week after Katya had tested positive for coronavirus. The two announced the news on social media, with the professional dancer writing: "My heart is broken. I'm utterly gutted this special journey had to end this way and you don't get to give more. @nicolaadams you are a woman who didn't need a hero, you became one. Definitely my hero."

The couple had to drop out after Katya tested positive for coronavirus

Nicola echoed her devastatingon writing on her Instagram: "Hey guys! I'm absolutely devastated my Strictly journey has come to an end so soon, I had so much more to give and so many people to win this for! But I just want to say a huge thank you to @katyajones for being the best dance partner anyone could ask for, you pushed me way out of my comfort zone and it's been an incredible experience."

