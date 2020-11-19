Strictly's Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg delight fans with romantic snaps after sweet reunion The pair have been together since 2018

Strictly Come Dancing couple Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg are finally back together - much to the delight of themselves and their fans! After their sweet reunion on Tuesday, the couple shared a series of romantic photos of both themselves from a low-key, autumnal walk.

"We don't have a dog. So instead, we took the nearest thing out for a nice autumnal walk... my tash. #movember," Joe joked in the caption.

Their followers rushed to post lovely comments, with one writing: "I've missed seeing you two together." Another remarked: "So so so happy you guys are reunited." A third post read: "Ahh how I've missed cute posts like these."

The post comes days after Dianne was left heartbroken when she and Max George were voted off Sunday's Strictly Come Dancing. Due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions, the pro dancer was forced to spend some time apart from Joe.

She had taken to her Instagram Stories to document her cute reunion with Joe and the heartfelt love notes he left her in a sweet jar of "little stars".

One of the loved-up snaps Joe shared from their walk

"Joe wrote a few himself and put them in," the pro dancer said, whilst Joe's message read: "You are so talented and when I watch you dance it makes me so happy." Another note said: "You have the most beautiful big eyes."

Dianne and Joe have been in a relationship since 2018 after they were partnered up on the BBC ballroom dance show. The couple finished as runner-ups, and their romance has gone from strength to strength.

Speaking recently to HELLO!, Dianne revealed how having Joe and her Strictly friends around has made it easier to build a life so far away from her native Australia.

"The UK has been amazing to me and Strictly is my home away from home, because there is such a family vibe," she said. "That's really helped me a lot and since meeting Joe, I have his family here who really make me feel like I have my own family."

