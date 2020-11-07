Are Strictly stars HRVY and Maisie Smith dating? The two stars are fast becoming favourites on the show

It's only been a couple of weeks since Strictly Come Dancing began but already two of its celebrities are tipped for huge success.

Singer HRVY and EastEnders actress Maisie Smith have both wowed the judges and audiences at home, topping the leaderboard in the process. But it seems the celebrities have wowed each other, too. So are they dating? Here's what we know…

There's been plenty of speculation about a romance sparking between them, with the two often leaving comments under each other's social media posts, fuelling rumours further.

Posting on his Instagram recently, HRVY shared a topless photo of himself from his 2021 calendar shoot, writing beneath the black-and-white snap: "Fun fact: the window blinds were open and a whole office floor in another building stood and clapped as I got undressed (2021 calendar out now)."

HRVY and Maisie often share jokes on social media

After the EastEnders actress quipped: "Omg you just reminded me my spaghetti's almost done!", the singer fired back: "@maisiesmithofficial stop flirting, you love spaghetti." Watch this space...

Prior to his time on Strictly, HRVY was rumoured to be dating dating 18-year-old TikTok star Olivia Neill, although he never confirmed this was the case. The pair were seen cuddling up in YouTube videos, and often appeared on each other's TikTok accounts.

Maisie Smith is tipped for Strictly success

Before that, HRVY was linked to Loren Gray, who is also a TikTok star. Loren starred in HRVY's Personal music video, with many of his fans speculating that they were an item at the time.

Meanwhile, Maisie has previously been linked to her EastEnders co-star Zack Morris, who plays her on-screen love interest Keegan Baker. The actors were pictured close together at the EastEnders 35th anniversary party, leaving many fans to question whether something was going on between the pair.

But Maisie has since denied the rumours of a romance, telling MailOnline: "I film most of my scenes with Zack, naturally we've built a great friendship. [We're] nothing but mates."

Zack, 22, added: "The majority of our filming days are spent together, so we have grown closer as friends. But nothing more than that."

