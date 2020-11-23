I'm a Celebrity's Gwrych Castle: see inside the haunted Welsh location Would you dare to visit the I'm a Celebrity castle?

I'm A Celebrity has looked very different this year. The celebrity contestants – who include Sir Mo Farah, Corrie's Beverley Callard and presenter Vernon Kay – have been camping out in the ruins of Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales, rather than fending off creepy crawlies in the Australian jungle.

ITV viewers have been divided about the show's 20th series, with some branding the castle a "breath of fresh air" and begging producers to find "different locations every series". Others, however, are missing the exotic jungle location, saying "it doesn't feel the same2.

Whatever your thoughts on the castle, here's everything you need to know about the seriously spooky campsite...

VIDEO: Discover the beauty of Gwrych Castle

Gwrych Castle is a popular tourist destination

A beautiful Grade I listed country house, Gwrych Castle sits upon a tree-lined hillside overlooking the Irish Sea. Spanning 250 acres of verdant gardens and grounds, it boasts extensive views of former parkland and a deer park.

Dr. Mark Baker, Chair of the Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust said at the time: "I'm absolutely delighted that I'm A Celebrity has chosen Gwrych Castle to be its UK location for the 2020 series. Gwrych Castle is a beautiful grade I listed 19th county house and a must-see destination for tourists visiting Wales.

"I'm A Celebrity being here will really help support Gwrych Castle and its ongoing restoration as well as giving the region a much-needed economic boost."

Gwrych Castle was built between 1812 and 1822

Gwrych Castle is rumoured to be haunted

Gwrych Castle was built between 1812 and 1822, and it's said to be haunted by several of its former residents. The Countess' Tower is one of the most paranormally active areas in the castle and is situated within the gardens, which are said to be haunted by Countess Dundonald herself.

Some visitors have reported feeling the presence of the old gamekeeper, a distressed dairymaid, and other household staff. More notably, it's said that the dark spirit of the Countess' tyrannical husband, the Earl of Dundonald, still stalks the castle. Visitors can even embark on late-night ghost hunts, as well as faerie trails.

Gwrych Castle is 'haunted' by the Countess and the Earl of Dundonald

Gwrych Castle has a rich history

Gwrych Castle is a site of great historic importance. During World War II, it was used to house 200 Jewish refugees on behalf of the Jewish Zionist youth movement Bnei Akiva.

Later, In 1985 the castle began to decline until it was bought by American businessman Nick Tavaglione in 1989 for £750,000. As a result of his failed restorative plans, the property sunk even further, eventually becoming derelict.

The Welsh castle has been undergoing major renovation works

You might also recognise the castle from its 1996 appearance in the film Prince Valiant, which starred Stephen Moyer, Katherine Heigl, and Joanna Lumley.

Now, under the ownership of the Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust, the property has been given a new lease of life on I'm A Celebrity.

