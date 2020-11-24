Ant and Dec speak out after major backlash on I'm a Celebrity Have you been enjoying the ITV series so far?

Fans have been loving I'm a Celebrity so far, but were quick to complain after believing that they'd caught Beverley Callard breaking her vegan diet.

MORE: 9 famous faces you forgot took part in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

After Jordan and Ruthie won scotch eggs for the camp, viewers were quick to comment that Beverley could be seen tucking into the treat, despite being a vegan and only eating fruit and vegetables during an eating trial.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Giovanna Fletcher is sending her sons secret messages from the Welsh castle

One person tweeted: "The UK watching Bev eating her scotch egg after telling the nation she’s vegan," while another added: "As if 'vegan' Bev is eating a scotch egg on #ImACeleb."

However, Ant and Dec were quick to put the complaints to bed on their own Twitter account, writing: "She got a vegan one tbf. D #imacelebrity."

The latest episode saw Shane Richie and Vernon Kay discuss how Jessica Plummer and Jordan North have been scared of the trial, suggesting that they shouldn't have come on the show.

MORE: Which star is being paid the most on I'm a Celebrity?

MORE: I'm A Celebrity star Giovanna Fletcher on what she's dreading most on the show – exclusive

MORE: Inside I'm a Celebrity's Giovanna Fletcher's relationship with husband Tom

After Shane was voted to do Tuesday's trial, one person wrote: "The whole UK when Shane got voted for the trail after he was sure it would be Jess," while another added: "Came on twitter before watching #imacelebrity saw #ShaneRichie trending & why... watching the Shane X Vernon [gossip] fest 2020 KNOWING Shane was doing the trial was SOOOO satisfying."

Viewers thought Beverley ate a scotch egg despite being vegan

Shane's son, Shane Jr, has taken to Twitter to defend his dad, writing: "Yes that’s right folks , my dads human and isn’t a cheeky chappy 24/7. Christ some of the comments on here making him looking like the devil."

He also retweeted a message which read: "Everyone's allowed a bad day. The guy ain't doing an acting job. He's roughing it in a creepy old castle in Wales getting bugs an all kinds all over him."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.