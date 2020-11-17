Viewers notice Ant and Dec make major mistake on I'm a Celebrity The episode saw the campmates settle into life at the Welsh castle

I'm a Celebrity viewers have been loving the series so far, but it doesn't mean that they're not against giving constructive criticism! Several fans of the show pointed out that Ant and Dec have been mispronouncing Giovanna Fletcher's name throughout the two episodes so far.

One person tweeted: "Dear @antanddec. Loving the show, but it's annoying me how you pronounce @MrsGiFletcher name. It's "Gee-Vanna" not "Geo-Varna" Thanks #ImACeleb." Another added: "I stg if they say "geo-varna" one more time... It's 'Gi-van-uh' On the last nerve rn."

Giovanna is already a fan favourite among the new campmates are her husband, McFly star Tom Fletcher, has been watching and tweeting along from home. Following the opening episode, he wrote: "That was an awesome first @imacelebrity show.

"Thanks for all the lovely messages about @MrsGiFletcher . It will mean the world to her. She really is the best person on the planet. Missing her loads but thoroughly enjoyed watching her get dropped off cliffs and covered in bugs."

He also revealed that Giovanna had a secret hand gesture for her children watching at home. Speaking on This Morning,, Holly Willoughby asked Tom: "Did she give them that [gestures] little signal last night? I saw that when they were all sat round the fire and did that [gestures again] on her nose. Was that for the boys?"

Quickly replying without giving it a thought, Tom said: "Ah, yes, she does a little signal when she does that [gestures]. That's a little signal for the kids." Former I'm a Celebrity winner Dougie Poynter appeared shocked as he warned Tom: "Oh, you get in trouble for that."

The nervous singer and author replied: "Do you? Oh no, I didn't know! I didn't mean that, I didn’t mean that."

