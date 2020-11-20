Who is I'm a Celebrity's Hollie Arnold? Her boyfriend, career and more The castle campmate has had quite the career

There's nothing quite like watching 12 celebrities tackle Bushtucker Trials and living without their creature comforts to raise our spirits during another lockdown.

This is why we're loving this year's I'm a Celebrity… Get Me out of Here!, in particular getting to know all of the famous faces who have entered the camp at Gwrych Castle.

MORE: Which star is being paid the most on I'm a Celebrity?

One person, in particular, is Paralympian Hollie Arnold MBE. While we know a little bit about her sporting achievements, we wanted to find out more about her personal life, so we did some investigating...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Giovanna Fletcher is sending her sons secret messages from I'm a Celebrity...

Who is Hollie Arnold?

Hollie, 26, is a four-time Paralympics champion competing in category F46 javelin. She was born in Grimsby – home to former Strictly star Kevin Clifton – but she now lives and trains in Loughborough. Hollie was born without her left forearm and discovered her javelin talent while participating in an athletics course as a child.

MORE: Is I'm A Celebrity star Jordan North single?

MORE: I'm A Celebrity newcomer Ruthie Henshall once dated a royal!

Hollie has put training for the Olympics on hold to join I'm a Celebrity

Why is Hollie Arnold famous?

Hollie has an impressive sporting resume, winning gold medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and the European Championships (where she beat her own world record). In fact, Hollie has won every World Championship since 2013. She also won gold at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio, setting another new world record at the same time.

Hollie was the first javelin thrower to hold all four major titles at the same time; Paralympics 2016, London World Championships 2017, Berlin European Championships 2018 and Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018.

She was awarded an MBE in the 2017 New Year Honours for services to field athletics.

Hollie Arnold is a four-time Paralympics champion

MORE: Why did I'm a Celebrity star Shane Richie and Coleen Nolan split?

What has Hollie Arnold said about her disability?

Before entering the castle, Hollie said: "Yes I have a missing arm and I am in the Paralympics but I want to show people nothing stops me and it shouldn’t stop anyone else either."

Hollie has won a number of gold medals

In a recent interview with Stylist magazine, Hollie said about growing up with a disability: "It was a big journey for me being disabled because I hated the way I looked.

"I used to hide my disability, and I got to an age where I said, 'I’m never going to have the other arm, so you should accept the way you are'." She added: "I love the way I look now, it’s a part of me. It doesn’t define me, it’s just a part of me."

MORE: I'm a Celebrity campmates' children! See their gorgeous family photos

MORE: I'm A Celebrity fans brand eating trial 'unfair' for this reason

Hollie is dating Josh Morgan

Does Hollie Arnold have a boyfriend?

Hollie is dating Josh Morgan, who is also an athlete and coaches the Welsh national table tennis team. The couple met in 2008 but didn't start a relationship until 2014. Hollie often posts loved-up pictures of herself with Josh on Instagram.

Sharing a sweet tribute to him on their anniversary, she wrote: "I first met you back in 2008 and I never thought to this day we would have ended up together, I couldn't have asked for the most supportive perfect partner in crime!"

And Josh is extremely supportive of Hollie's new TV adventure, recently writing on Instagram: "So proud of you for stepping out of your comfort zone but I know you are going to embrace this challenge like every challenge that is put in front of you."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.