Giovanna Fletcher's incredible home surprise from husband Tom revealed The I'm a Celebrity star will return to a beautiful sight!

Giovanna Fletcher is winning over viewers during her time on I'm a Celebrity at the moment, but her husband Tom isn't sitting on his laurels.

The singer, with whom Giovanna shares three children, has arranged for the family home to have a gorgeous pre-Christmas makeover.

A snap of the house's front door appeared on the Instagram of decorating company Early Hours Ltd, which many celebrities turn to for seasonal embellishments.

The bright display features large, multi-coloured Christmas baubles which wrap around the door and extend across the top. The caption accompanying the photo read: "Christmas installation for @tomfletcher and family. An @earlyhoursltd creation."

It went on: "We loved dressing the home of @tomfletcher with a mass of colourful baubles. Merry and bright and ready for when @mrsgifletcher returns from @iamaceleb."

Whether Giovanna returns from Wales as Queen of the Castle remains to be seen, but she'll certainly be greeted by a cheerful sight.

The couple's door had a stunning makeover

The mum-of-three and her husband love to have fun together, with Giovanna recently sharing the secret of their 17-year relationship.

Speaking to The Sun magazine Fabulous, she admitted that it all comes down to the fact that they still make each other laugh.

The author said: "We can be having an argument about something ridiculous and he just makes me crack up. That’s why we’ve been together for so long."

The couple tied the knot in 2012 and are now doting parents to their three young sons: Buzz, six, Buddy, four, and Max, two.

Giovanna and Tom share three children

Giovanna has also become a popular podcaster with her show about parenting, Happy Mum, Happy Baby, whose guests have included the Duchess of Cambridge.

In an interview with Marie Claire this month, the star shared that the Facebook community around the podcast has become a source of support for many listeners during lockdown.

"I know that during this weird phase of our lives where it’s so easy to feel cut-off and isolated," she said.

"It’s so important to have a place where people are actually not alone and do belong and can ask questions and get support without feeling judged."

