Giovanna Fletcher is currently self-isolating at home with her husband Tom Fletcher and their three children Max, Buzz and Buddy, but she certainly doesn't need to worry about putting together a makeshift office to work from during the coronavirus pandemic. In a recent Instagram post, the Some Kind of Wonderful author revealed her impressive study, featuring pastel blue cupboards and shelves and cream walls and carpets.

She also has a lengthy desk with a glass worktop and plenty of drawers and cupboard space. On her top shelf, she displays her collection of books including Always With Love, Dream A Little Dream and her latest release, The Eve Illusion. Below, she has a selection of framed photos and motivational and uplifting quotes including one that reads, "Throw kindness around like confetti." Giovanna has a large Apple desktop, a cream desk lamp and a black chair, while there's also a separate seating area including a brown leather armchair.

This isn't the first time we've seen Giovanna's office; she previously revealed the room in a post last month with the caption, "Had a switch around in my office and now have all the books I've written sitting in a row. Not sure if it's inspiring or pressuring at the moment but time will tell." It looks as though Giovanna has been spending a lot more time in her office since, as there appears to be a lot more out on her desk. An additional post revealed that she has several pieces of art on display on the opposite wall, as well as a full-length mirror.

Tom Fletcher has his own music room

Elsewhere in the house, Tom has his own sound-proofed music room, complete with a display of guitars on the wall and a piano set up with a microphone and recording equipment. The children, meanwhile, have their own playroom complete with an enormous home cinema setup taking up an entire wall, flanked with three huge speakers.

WATCH: Kate Middleton speaks on Giovanna Fletcher's podcast

