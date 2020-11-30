Strictly's Anton du Beke to star in This Morning special alongside family The pro dancer will be appearing alongside his wife and twins

Anton du Beke will be back on our screens very soon after landing a role on This Morning. The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, who has presented food segments on the ITV show in the past, will be returning to the morning programme alongside his family for the new baking segment 'Anton du Bake, At Christmas'.

The festive three-part special will begin on Thursday 3 December from 10am and will see the King of Ballroom, who originally trained as a baker aged 17, show audiences some of his family favourite kitchen traditions.

Of the new role, Anton said: "Being able to bake gives me great joy and being able to do it with the children too is just marvellous. It'll be very festive indeed! Christmas time for us is joyous and very traditional, and with two three-and-a-half year olds it's full of fun and excitement. Best thing in the world!

"As a young baker the mince puffs were far more popular than the pies, and the stained glass biscuits make lovely decorations for a family tree, too."

Anton shares three-year-old twins George and Henrietta with his wife Hannah, and will give viewers a glimpse of what family life is like for their family of four at Christmas time.

Anton du Beke will be fronting a festive baking segment on This Morning

The family will go on a trip to find their Christmas tree, take part in a lesson in wreath making, enjoy winter walks with their pet dogs and, of course, showcase their family baking traditions at this time of year. These will include stained glass biscuits, his popular mince puffs and one of his favourite desserts of all time - a Christmas trifle.

The new segment on This Morning comes soon after Anton's brief stint as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing. The pro dancer filled in for regular judge Motsi Mabuse, who was in quarantine, for two weeks. Anton clearly enjoyed the temporary position on the BBC show after being voted out early in the competition alongside his former partner, Jacqui Smith.

During a chat with the Mail on Sunday, 54-year-old Anton shared: "When you're voted off at the beginning you have nothing to do, it's easy not to feel part of the show because you're sitting in the audience watching everyone else dance. So thank goodness they gave me the judging job."

'Anton du Bake, At Christmas' will air on ITV's This Morning from 3rd December at 10am

