Strictly's Janette Manrara 'so sad' for Aljaz Skorjanec and talks reunion in emotional post following his exit from show

Janette Manrara cannot comfort husband Aljaz Skorjanec in person following his exit from the show, as the Strictly Come Dancing dancers can only bubble up with their dance partners during the duration of the series, so the 37-year-old tried her best via Instagram, sending him the sweetest message.

Following the end of the result's show, Janette posted a picture of Aljaz and dance partner Clara Amfo and wrote: "So sad to say goodbye to @claraamfo and @aljazskorjanec! They brought so much joy to the dance floor! Clara is such a beautiful woman inside and out and a fantastic role model for so many! It was a pleasure watching her shine on @bbcstrictly; a show that means so much to her! I'm sure she will 'keep dancing!'"

Of her husband of three years, she said: "And as for my husband, you were a dream partner as always! I absolutely LOVE watching you dance! I cannot wait to hold you tight in my arms! I love you with all my heart!"

Friends and fans were quick to react to the emotional message, with Katya Jones writing: "They should be so proud!!"

Janette is already dreaming of a reunion with her husband

"Absolutely gutted for them!! Was rooting for them alongside you and Hrvy! Saw you in the back dancing along with them! And I know how hard it will have been for you not to go over and comfort them!!! The most supportive wife there ever was," said a fan, whilst a second commented: "Absolutely gutted you [Aljaz and Clara] definitely did NOT deserve to be voted off will miss you both so much."

The couple will have to continue to live apart until Janette and HRV are no longer in the dance competition.

This is the first time that the couple have been separated since they began dating ten years ago.