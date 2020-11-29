Strictly's judges divided as fifth celebrity leaves Strictly Come Dancing waved goodbye to another star

Clara Amfo became the fifth celebrity to depart the Strictly dance floor on Sunday night.

The DJ was in danger after making several mistakes on Saturday, when performing a jive to Tina Turner's River Deep – Mountain High alongside her partner Aljaz Škorjanec.

She ended up in the dance-off opposite Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing, who had impressed the judges with his and Karen Hauer's Tango to Tanguera by Sexteto Mayor.

Both couples performed again, and the judges made their decision – although they didn't agree about who should go home. Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Clara and Aljaz.

He said: "My goodness it’s a really difficult one, both couples I thought were absolutely incredible and danced with so much passion and love but the couple I would like to save, Clara and Aljaz."

Motsi Mabuse disagreed, however, choosing Jamie and Karen. She commented: "I have to say this was one of the toughest decision I’ve ever had to make.

Clara and Aljaz became the fifth couple to leave the show

"Based on that dance off only I saw one couple that did their choreography and had all the steps correct and I saw another couple who had a mistake in the steps and in the timing… I’m saving Jamie and Karen."

The difference in opinion meant that head judge Shirley Ballas had the deciding vote and she opted to save Jamie and Karen.

She said: "Well this is a very difficult series, I mean every couple is outstanding and I felt on this occasion that both couples totally lifted their game.

"But there was one couple they just convinced me.They had conviction from step to step, they believed in their performance and therefore I’m going to save Jamie and Karen."

Jamie and Karen survived the dance-off following their Tango

Asked by host Tess Daly about her time on the show, Clara said: "I’ve had the best time ever, the best time ever and got a new friend for life.

"I’ve loved it, it's one of the best things I’ve ever ever done, it's been a dream come true."

Aljaz was full of praise for his partner gushing: "You are a dream to be around, you’re a beautiful girl inside out,

"I hope that people at home got to see that. This series has been so special and it's only because of you, thank you so much.

"I’m going to miss dancing with you."

