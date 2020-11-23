Fans saying same thing about Netflix's The Princess Switch: Switched Again Have you seen the new film?

Netflix released the brand new sequel The Princess Switch: Switched Again over the weekend and it seems the follow-up film is proving just as popular as the first. The Christmas film sees actress Vanessa Hudgens reprise her role as both Duchess Margaret and Stacy, as the duo hatch a new plan to try and win back the royal's love interest.

While viewers are loving the return of the festive flick, plenty of fans are fixated on a new character – cousin Fiona, who comes onto the scene to cause a stir and is also played by Vanessa.

Fans were sufficiently blown away that Vanessa took on three different characters in the film and took to social media to share their thoughts.

One person wrote: "I just wanna know how @VanessaHudgens managed to play every single character so good. #ThePrincessSwitchSwitchedAgain."

A second person echoed this, tweeted: "Vanessa Hudgens created a whole world where she can play THREE of the characters??????? A true stunt queen #ThePrincessSwitchSwitchedAgain."

Many others had hilarious takes on the surprise character. A viewer quipped: "Husband after watching Vanessa Hudgens interpret everyone in #ThePrincessSwitchSwitchedAgain: is she the new Eddie Murphy?" While another joked: "Director: 'So what role are you auditioning for?' @VanessaHudgens: 'Umm all of them?'"

The synopsis for the new film reads: "When Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inherits the throne to Montenaro and hits a rough patch with Kevin, it's up to her double Stacy to save the day before a new lookalike, party girl Fiona foils their plans."

As well as Vanessa's return, the film sees many other stars from the first film, released last year, including Sam Palladio, as Stacy's husband, Mark Fleischmann, and Nick Sagar as Margaret's former boyfriend, Kevin. Other stars that pop up in the movie include Suanne Braun, Florence Hall and former EastEnders star Ricky Norwood.

