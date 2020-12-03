I'm a Celebrity hit by another major tragedy Gwrych Castle has become an attraction for fans

I'm a Celebrity has been hit by fresh tragedy after the body of a man was found in the woods just yards from Gwrych Castle, where the celebrities are staying for the 2020 series.

The discovery was made off Abergele Road near Lady Emily's Tower just after 10am on Saturday morning (November 28), reports the Daily Post.

The unnamed man was believed to have been riding a mountain bike in the woodland area surrounding the castle. Police officers were called to the scene but said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man's death.

North Wales Police have now handed the matter over to the North Wales coroner.

"We were notified at 10.57am on Saturday, November 28, by the Welsh Ambulance Service," a spokesperson for North Wales Police said.

"The body of a man, who we understand had been on a mountain bike in woods off the Abergele Road, was discovered. He was pronounced dead at the scene. There are no suspicious circumstances and the coroner has been informed."

Gwrych Castle is a tourist attraction

Just last month, a mother-of-two was tragically killed after being hit by a car while trying to take photos of Gwrych Castle.

Sharn Hughes, 58, was killed on the Abergele Road, her family confirmed to the BBC. "Her curiosity led to her wanting to see the lights at Gwrych Castle which, unfortunately, led to her untimely tragic death. She was hoping to take a photo and send it to a friend," her heartbroken loved ones said.

It's the first time I'm A Celebrity has been filmed in the UK

They further warned others to be aware of the risks. "We urge people to take so much care and remember this is a busy main A-class road."

Mrs Hughes was described in the statement as a devoted wife to Elfyn Hughes and a loving mother to Arron and Annah.

"Sharn was so selfless, and had such a joyous charitable attitude to life," it read. "She was in the process of organising deliveries of hampers to the local food bank through the Women's Institute. We'll miss her kindness forever."

