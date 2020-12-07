Why new series of The Masked Singer could be in jeopardy – report The ITV show has filmed series two

The Masked Singer wowed audiences when it aired on ITV earlier this year thanks to its wonderfully bizarre premise and incredible costumes.

And now, a second season is in the works - but bosses are worrying that the new series could be in jeopardy, according to reports.

The new episodes were filmed in front of a live, socially distanced audience, and now the team behind the scenes are reportedly concerned that, due to increased popularity and interest around the show, many of the celebrities' true identities have already been "leaked".

The reports states that a number of audience members have been spreading the word about the contestants, putting the show at risk. However, any names of celebrities taking part are yet to be publicly announced – so here's hoping the fun won't be spoiled!

The new series starts on ITV on Boxing Day

The ITV competition recently revealed the brand new characters that would be taking part in the new episodes. Last year saw the incredible Fox, Hedgehog and Queen take part. This year, viewers will be treated to revised costumes in the form of Seahorse, Swan, Badger, Viking, Grandfather Clock, BushBaby, Blob, Harlequin, Sausage and Dragon.

The new masks aren't the only new additions to series two of The Masked Singer – a brand new panellist is joining, too.

Mo Gilligan is joining the panel

Comedian, TV star and Celebrity Gogglebox-er Mo Gilligan is joining as a judge and we can't wait to see him in action! Mo will be joining Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Rita Ora. Joel Dommett will be reprising his role as presenter.

Of joining the wacky new show, Mo said in a statement: "Excited to announce that I will be joining the panel for series 2 of @maskedsingeruk on @itv held this news in for months but it's amazing to be joining one of the biggest family entertainment shows in the UK."

